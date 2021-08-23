Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama's mistake lands Shah family in big trouble; What will be her next step?

Anupamaa, one of the popular shows on television, is riding high on success. The show has been entertaining the audience from its storyline from day one. The star cast has left a mark on their performance. For some time there has been high voltage drama going on in the show. Viewers have already seen that the Shah family needs Rs 20 lakh to pay property tax but they don’t have it. So, for this, they decide to take a loan but unfortunately, bank fraud happened with them.

It happens so that Anupama is waiting for the loan amount to be transferred to her bank account but she learns that she has been cheated. She comes home and tells everyone and this leaves the Shah family shocked. Vanraj also lashes out at her and questions her for all their wrongdoings. Baa too scolds Anupama and says this is not forgivable. Kavya, who is always against Anupama, also said her an uneducated and useless woman. Anupama does not know what to do next because now they have to pay Rs 40 lakh.

It will be really interesting to see what will be Anupama’s next step? How will save her dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe? Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave has offered Kavya a job in her coaching center and lures her with ‘less work pressure and double salary’. But Vanraj remains adamant and asks Kavya not to do it.

The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Also Read: Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kinjal wants to stay back; Anupama gets a call from bank for loan