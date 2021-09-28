Anupamaa SPOILERS: Goons try to steal Anupama’s purse at beach; Vanraj and Anuj get into a fight

In the recent episodes, it is seen that Anupama is able to fulfill her dream of sitting in a plane. All her dreams are co-incidentally being fulfilled by the Anuj as he takes her on a business trip with him. Anupama feels excited sitting in the plane and she tells him that she wants to fulfill such dreams of other women like her too.

As they land in Mumbai, Anuj asks Anupama to share her ideas with some of his employees. After the meeting, he takes her to the beach and Anupama becomes happy. She plays with water and even writes her name on the sand. Later, three goons try to rob her but before Anuj can come to help her, Anupama teaches them a good lesson.

Anuj is impressed to see how smartly Anupama acted in even the worse of situations. He starts dreaming of them taking a stroll at the beach and having cotton candy. When they are about to leave to have some food, they see Kavya and Vanraj. They tell her that they have come to meet an ex-boss.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Vanraj sees Anupamaa patting Anuj's back and attempts to taunt Anupama for that. Anupama shuts him promptly, by saying that she is no more his wife. Later, it will be seen that Vanraj gets into a fight with Anuj over Anupama. It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.