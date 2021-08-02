Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gets angry at Vanraj for asking help from her friends; Pakhi misbehaves with Nandini

A massive problem has been unloaded on Anupama and Vanraj in the popular television show Anupamaa. It comes to their notice that the land on which they have dance academy and café, its tax has not been paid for many years and has accumulated to Rs. 20 lakhs. They only have one month to pay off the amount but they are stressed about arranging such a huge amount in a short time. It will be seen that Babuji apologises to them for giving them the burden, for which they console him and tell him that they will take care of it.

Later, we see Pakhi asking Kavya to help her with her practice but Kavya refuses and tells her to do it on her own. Hence, Anupama sends Nandini to help her out, but Pakhi misbehaves with her. She talks rudely to Kinjal and also tells her and Kinjal that they are copies of her mother.

Later, Kavya asks Vanraj to go on a drive with her, which he initially refuses but later agrees. They meet Kavya’s friends and Vanraj tells them that he needs to get a loan, for which they promise to help him out.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Kavya gets furious with Vanraj for asking her friends for monetary help. Pakhi tells Anupamaa to stay away from the dress that she will be wearing for the school function.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes how the performance of Pakhi fares. We will also see how Anupama and Vanraj will be arranging the tax money.

Also read- Anupamaa, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Vanraj and Anupama get an unexpected news