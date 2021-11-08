Anupamaa Spoilers: Paritosh blames Anupama for ruining his life; Accuses Anuj of tearing the family apart

Star Plus popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, has been all about mind boggling twists. The family drama, which is known for its impressive storyline, has managed to keep the audience intrigued with intriguing twists in the plot and continue to make headlines for the same. So far, we saw how the entire Shah family has been in support of Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) and joined her in the new house for puja except for Baa, Kavya (played by Madalsa Sharma) and Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey).

While everyone is enjoying the Puja, Paritosh will be seen entering the place and ends up having an emotional outburst. He will blame Anupama for destroying his married life and stated that it was because of her that he lost out on his job as well as the penthouse. Paritosh told her that since she left home, Rakhi has asked him to convince Kinjal too to leave home. He will also state that it's because of her affair with Anuj (played by Gaurav) that the family is going through so much pain and suffering. Although Anuj tried to defend Anupama, Paritosh accused him of tearing his family apart.

And while Baa also holds a similar opinion about Anupama, Anuj will be seen visiting Shahs asking them to stop disrespecting Anupama. This will make Vanraj lose his calm following which he will ask Anuj if he still loves Anupama. To this, Anuj will reply assertively saying he has been doing so for the last 26 years. However, this time, Anupama will overhear their conversation. It will be interesting to see if Anupama and Vanraj’s friendship will change post this.