Anupamaa SPOILERS: Shah family comes in support of Kinjal and expose her boss

Kinjal Shah, who is the wife of Paritosh, was seen in major trouble lately in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. It was shown in the previous episode that Paritosh says he cannot stay in same roof as his family and decides to leave. He asks Kinjal to come along but she says that she needs time to think; thus, he leaves without her. Later Kinjal comes late from office and she tells the family that her boss tried to abuse her.

The Shah family decides to take action against her boss and teach him a lesson. They make a plan and ask Kinjal to apologise to her boss as she goes back to work. They ask her to do so as they do not have any proof against him.

They want him to say all those things again, so they can put the video on social media. Further, it is shown that the whole family confronts her boss Dholakia and exposes him. Other female employees of the company also came forward who were harassed by Dholakia. Thus, the office had to take strict actions against him. The whole family later celebrated their small victory after their dinner.

Later, they are seen making plans for the Independence Day celebration and the decide to dress up in various regions of the country. It will be interesting to see the celebrations of the Shah family and how the family dresses up for the occasion.