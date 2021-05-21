Anupamaa SPOILERS: Vanraj decides to cancel Samar and Nandini’s engagement but Anupamaa supports them

In the show Anupamaa, Vanraj gets angry to know about Nandini’s secret and decides to break the engagement of Samar and Nandini. When Anupamaa supports them, Baa reminds her that she has divorced Vanraj now.

Anupamaa is among the most popular and widely watched TV shows at present, which has a huge fan following. The recent plot of the show has become highly entertaining and engaging for the fans, with the massive twists and turns on the show. The ups and downs of the show keeps the audience on an edge as they keep wondering what will happen next. As per the present plot of the show, Anupamaa and Vanraj are divorced and she has moved out of the Shah house. It is also shown that Anupamaa is getting friendly with Advait, who is not aware that Anupamaa is battling cancer. This closeness annoys Vanraj and he becomes rude towards her.

The family is shown having a small gathering for the engagement ceremony of Samar and Nandini. But before the ceremony, Nandini decides to tell her secret to Anupamaa, which is overheard by Baa. Baa realizes that Nandini cannot become a mother as she had met with an accident a few years ago, due to which her uterus was removed. Anupamaa becomes shocked but she encourages her to go ahead with the engagement.

But Baa creates a huge scene, as she tells this secret to Vanraj and they both turn against the engagement. Vanraj decides to cancel the engagement but Anupamaa stands up for them. Baa supports his decision for cancelling it. To this, Baa says to her that she cannot interfere as she is divorced from Vanraj.

Now the audience will see how Anupamaa will take a stand for Samar and Nandini to help them get united.

