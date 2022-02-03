Anupamaa SPOILERS: Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anuj by blaming him for her parents’ death

In the upcoming episode of the daily soap Anupamaa, it will be seen that Anuj and Anupama decide to talk to Vanraj about him moving to Mumbai with Malvika. Vanraj knew she would come and was waiting outside his house for her. Anupama tells Vanraj that he is using Malvika and should stop doing it. But Vanraj tells her that if Malvika feels for him then that's not his fault.

He tells her that his only focus right now is his goal and nothing else. Anupama then tells him it's not about age or feelings, it's about his intentions and she knows that they are wrong. She tells him that he knows that Malvika's mental state is not good and he is using her for his advantage. In his defense, Vanraj tells her that he really can't do anything when Malvika is the one who likes him.

Malvika comes there and tells Anupama that it's not Vanraj's fault, but she is still breaking her partnership with him. Vanraj then imagines himself insulting Malvika and telling her that he made a big mistake by getting into a partnership with someone who doesn't know how to behave with people, is moody and is a child woman. But he comes back to reality, and tells Malvika that it's ok if she wants to break the partnership, but she should know that it was Anupama who must have asked Anuj to tell her so.

Anuj too comes there and tells Vanraj that he respects his dedication and hands over a cheque to him. He tells him that he will still fund his project, but Malvika won't be a part of it. Vanraj realises that losing Malvika can be the worst thing that can happen to him. He goes to her and tells her that he knows that she loves Anuj a lot and he respects their relationship. He adds that Anuj is not her real brother, she is still ready to do anything for him, even when her parents died because of him. Anuj and Anupama are in shock to hear this.

In the upcoming episode. we will see that Vanraj tells Malvika that she broke her partnership with him because Anuj asked her to do so, but will he break his partnership with Anupama for her. Malvika then asks Anuj if he can leave Anupama for her.

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma as the main cast.



