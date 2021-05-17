Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly asks fans to ignore 'Monisha mess' as she shares a PHOTO from her vanity

Rupali Ganguly is a sight to behold as she shares a picture from her vanity. She urges fans to overlook the 'Monisha mess' and smiles.

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is known for her phenomenal acting. The Star Plus show is among the most watched and liked shows on Indian television. Rupali Ganguly portrays the role of a middle-aged woman with perfection. Apart from this show, she has worked in numerous other popular series. One of the shows which made her immensely popular is Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In the show, she played the role of Monisha Sarabhai, who is a lazy and an untidy person.

Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of herself as she is dressing up for the shooting of a scene from Anupamaa. She looks pretty in her attire, as she has sports a green saree with a heavy border, along with a golden blouse. She has accessorised her look with bangles and necklaces. Her makeup is on point, which makes her look gorgeous. She is seen seated in her vanity, and behind her, we can see her unkempt bed. The actress says that the best make-up is one’s smile. She said that she misses her makeup room, sets and her fur babies on the set. She also asks people to forget her Monisha mess in the vanity.

The actress played the role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai who was famous for keeping her house untidy, serving stale food, bargaining with vegetable vendors and doing other middle-class hilarious activities. She was loved in the show for her comic role.

