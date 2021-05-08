  1. Home
  2. tv

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly asks people to stay at home & wear mask for safety amid COVID 19 crisis in India

Anupamaa's lead actor Rupali Ganguly has urged people to stay safe and remain at home in the present pandemic situation.
2954 reads Mumbai
Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly asks people to stay at home & wear mask for safety amid COVID 19 crisis in India
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The top trending serial on the Indian television right now is Anupamaa and it has a huge audience. The show is immensely loved for its highly talented cast and unique plot. The lead actress of the show is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the television industry, Rupali Ganguly. The actress is portraying the role of Anupamaa magnificently. Rupali Ganguly has recently shared a video about the safety measures to be taken by all to prevent Coronavirus. 

In the recent video shared by Star Bharat, Rupali Ganguly is seen in the character of Anupama from the series. In the video, she is talking about how Coronavirus is like an unwanted guest who enters people’s life and creates destruction. Hence to keep such people bay, one needs to wear a mask and wash hands frequently. The actress said that people should not move out of their homes unnecessarily. They should only go out only if it is very necessary. The actress added that if you are facing symptoms like fever, then you should immediately contact your doctor. 

See video here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the latest plot of the show, it is shown that Anupama has become critically ill. She shocks her family as she asks her husband Vanraj to promise her that he will marry Kavya after the divorce. Vanraj is very concerned about her and he has a doubt about the divorce. The story will have numerous twists and turns in the show in the upcoming episodes.

Also read- Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's hilarious BTS video from sets of ‘Anupamaa’ will light up your day

Credits :Starplus instagram

You may like these
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's hilarious BTS video from sets of ‘Anupamaa’ will light up your day
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey & team excited about returning with new episodes of their show
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to begin shooting next week after testing COVID negative
After Rupali Ganguly, her Anupamaa co star Tassnim Sheikh tests COVID positive: Will fight it with all my will
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shares her Day 5 experience after contracting Covid with THIS post
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID 19: This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be
close