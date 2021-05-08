Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly asks people to stay at home & wear mask for safety amid COVID 19 crisis in India

Anupamaa's lead actor Rupali Ganguly has urged people to stay safe and remain at home in the present pandemic situation.

The top trending serial on the Indian television right now is Anupamaa and it has a huge audience. The show is immensely loved for its highly talented cast and unique plot. The lead actress of the show is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the television industry, Rupali Ganguly. The actress is portraying the role of Anupamaa magnificently. Rupali Ganguly has recently shared a video about the safety measures to be taken by all to prevent Coronavirus.

In the recent video shared by Star Bharat, Rupali Ganguly is seen in the character of Anupama from the series. In the video, she is talking about how Coronavirus is like an unwanted guest who enters people’s life and creates destruction. Hence to keep such people bay, one needs to wear a mask and wash hands frequently. The actress said that people should not move out of their homes unnecessarily. They should only go out only if it is very necessary. The actress added that if you are facing symptoms like fever, then you should immediately contact your doctor.

See video here:

In the latest plot of the show, it is shown that Anupama has become critically ill. She shocks her family as she asks her husband Vanraj to promise her that he will marry Kavya after the divorce. Vanraj is very concerned about her and he has a doubt about the divorce. The story will have numerous twists and turns in the show in the upcoming episodes.

Also read- Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's hilarious BTS video from sets of ‘Anupamaa’ will light up your day

Credits :Starplus instagram

Share your comment ×