Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly displays ‘elegance with a pinch of poise’ as she sports a golden saree; PHOTOS

Rupali Ganguly enjoys quite a massive fan following on social media. She plays the lead role in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. She is getting lots of appreciation for her character of Anupamaa, a middle-class woman who works hard to make her own identity. Her recent marriage sequence with Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna, received lots of love and appreciation from the audience. In her personal life, the actress is very active on social media and regularly shares posts from her work and personal life. The actress recently shared a picture of herself in a beautiful saree.

In the post shared by the Anupamaa actress, she is seen clad in an elegant golden shimmery saree. She paired it with a black net sleeves blouse. Her hair is open and fall freely on her shoulder. She accessorized her look with a choker style necklace, studded earrings and simple chain. She has also worn some bangles in one hand. Her makeup was very subtle and flawless. She captioned, “Elegance with a pinch of poise, makes a perfect combination...”

See post here-

Rupali Ganguly had earlier shared a video of herself dresses as a bride. She wrote, "MaAn Day ka ye toh MaAn week chal raha hai @gauravkhannaofficial. What do you say. With our favorite karawalis (Marathis please explain) Devika and Dolly @ektasaraiyamehta @jaswirkaur. Mere bhai ka choreographed kiya hua gaana @vijayganguly Thank you for shooting this @kedaraashish". Apart from the dance, the beauty of this video is when Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia lifted her in his arms and walked away in style. Fans are going gaga over this video and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

