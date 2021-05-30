Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly dresses not to impress but to express in her latest post; Flaunts chic hairdo

Television actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of herself donning a trendy new look. Check out the details.

The television show Anupamaa has viewers from around the country glued to the TV screen. The show has been receiving love from the audience and has consistently topped the viewership. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular role in the show, has been lauded for her amazing performance. The story follows her journey deciding to live on her own terms. A few days ago, the actress had shared an emotional post about missing her home while she was shooting for the show.

Now, Rupali took to her Instagram handle to post beautiful photos of herself. In the pictures, we can see the actress donning chic and trendy attire. She can be seen rocking a black coloured kurta which she paired with a white coloured scarf. The actress glammed up for the look and also opted for heavy earrings, bangles, and a ring. While her overall look is stunning, the most eye catching part about her ensemble was her uber cool hairdo. The actress had styled her hair in a side braid as she posed for the jaw dropping photos.

Take a look:

Amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic, Rupali Ganguly has been busy with her work projects. The cast and crew of Anupamaa had been shooting in Silvassa to continue the production process after the Maharashtra government announced restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The actress shared how homesick she feels in another post. “Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye ... saanjh ki kiranein .... Ghar ki yaad bohot sataye,” she penned.

Also Read| Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly quotes lyrics from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand; Says she’s missing home

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Share your comment ×