Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly exudes charm as she twirls in a dazzling outfit; Fans call her 'Gorgeous'

Actress Rupali Ganguly is presently a prominent name in the TV industry. Her show Anupamaa has been the top-rated show on TRP charts for more than a year now. Apart from Rupali, the shoe also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Rupali's excellent acting as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts and often shares a sneak peek of her personal and professional life.

Today, taking to her Instagram, the Anupamaa actress shared a video from her latest photoshoot, and in the caption, she wrote, "A little twirl and a little swirl" In this video, Rupali can be seen sparkling in a traditional brown heavily embellished attire that she paired with minimal accessories. She looks exceptionally beautiful as she styled her hair open and opted for subtle makeup. Rupali can be seen twirling on the song 'Tere Bina' and delivering admirable expressions. This glamourous avatar of her left netizens awestruck and they showered their love in the comments and called her 'Gorgeous', 'Beautiful', and so on.

Speaking of the show, Anupamaa has got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

