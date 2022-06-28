Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly hops on the viral trend and reveals who makes her happier; Video

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on the TV screens owing to her excellent acting skills. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in the top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

Rupali often shares entertaining reels and pictures with her fans. Today, Rupali created a video on the viral music and shared it with her fans, and in the caption, she wrote, "Unconditional Love is something that keeps me going!!" In this video, Rupali looks pretty in a blue kaftan and has kept her curly tresses open. She can also be seen cheerfully hugging a cute dog at the end of the video. Netizens have praised Rupali and showered her video with their compliments.

Click here to watch Rupali's video

The makers of Anupamaa have managed to strike the right chord with the audiences by introducing amazing twists and turns in the show. The Kapadia family members and their problems added the right amount of drama to this daily soap. The audiences are also liking Anupamaa and Anuj's married life plot and have showered their immense love on their favorite duo MaAn. Considering the love and appreciation they received from the audiences, the makers of Anupamaa treated their loyal fans with a prequel to the show titled 'Anupama - Namaste America'.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly pens a sweet birthday wish for Anupamaa co-star Jaswir Kaur; Shares PICS