Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly quotes lyrics from Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand; Says she’s missing home

As one of the most popular Television shows in India, Anupamaa has consistently topped the viewership. Rupali Ganguly essays the titular role of Anupamaa and her character has been receiving love from across the country. In the show, the actress is seen playing the part of the protagonist, who decides to live on her own terms after learning about her husband, Vanraj Shah aka Sudhanshu Pandey's infidelity. The cast and crew of the TV show moved to Silvassa to continue the production process of the show after the Maharashtra government had announced a lockdown.

Amid the prolonged Coronavirus crisis, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share how homesick she feels. She shared a beautiful photo of herself from the sets of the show and penned an emotional caption. In the snap, she can be seen standing in front of a setting sun. Along with the picture, she captioned the post, “Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye ... saanjh ki kiranein .... Ghar ki yaad bohot sataye.” The lyrics she used are from the iconic song from Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand. “Ghar ki yaad bohot sataye,” she added to express how much she misses her home.

Shortly after she posted the photo, Rupali uploaded another photo on the platform. This time, she was seen standing along with the crew of the show. She referred to them as, “THE FAMOUS FIVE” in the caption and tagged the actors or her on-screen family members in the post.

