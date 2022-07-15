Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares photos of ‘Colour coordinated Kapadiyas’ with 'minion' Gaurav Khanna

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses in the telly town, who has been winning hearts with her stellar performance in the show Anupamaa. The actress plays the lead in the show along with Gaurav Khanna. The cute romance between Anupama and Anuj is loved by their fans, and the on-screen couple enjoys a massive fan following on social. The actress recently updated her fans about the entry of a little girl in the show. In the adorable picture shared by the actress, Anuj, Anu and she are seen dressed in yellow.

Yellow is the colour of hope and happiness, which is quite evident from the new pictures shared by Rupali Ganguly. She has shared pictures with her on-screen loving husband Gaurav Khan and cute Anu. Rupali looks elegant in a peach-coloured saree with a yellow blouse and Gaurav has sported a white shirt and worn a yellow apron over it. Whereas Anu has sported a white top with yellow skirt. She called them minions and wrote on captions, “The Minions Colour coordinated Kapadiyas.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani commented, “Hahaha sweet”. Aneri was last seen in Anupamaa, where she played the role of Anuj’s sister.

See post here-

The fans of the duo have been showering love on the post and shared comments like, “Aww so cute. Cutie pies Kapadias.”, another said, “The sunshines”. A fan wrote, “Perfect Family' ......love their smiles. Super Excited to watch it. Love this family soooooooo much ...Ab intezar mushkil”, another said, “It's perfect picture.” Numerous other fans dropped heart emojis and liked the post.

