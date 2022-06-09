Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares PICS with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh & others

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the most loved shows on Star Plus, and the makers of these popular daily soaps have managed to keep the audiences intrigued with their interesting twists and turns. Now, the actors of both the shows were spotted together shooting for the upcoming award show for the channel. Along with them, actors from other Star Pus shows also marked their presence, and they altogether have shot an entertaining episode for the audience. Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly has shared a glimpse of this event on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali dropped a few pictures with Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars. Sharing these pictures, Rupali wrote, "Super fun shoot Ravivaar with Star Parivaar super wonderful meeting team GHKKPM Ayesha, Neil, Kishoriji, Aishwarya and Sachin such a pleasure interacting with u all Thank u @starplus for bringing all your families together for such a fun show PS - for all Anuj Kapadia/ Gaurav Khanna fans - He was busy doing digital bytes while we were posing" In these pictures, we can spot Rupali posing along with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kishori Shahane, and others. The actors are all decked up for the upcoming award show, and their fans are extremely excited to watch these stars together on the screen.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's married life, and the makers have also cast new actors who will be seen adding more drama to the show. On the other hand, the audience of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is weeping as Patralekha's husband Samrat passes away on the show. It is also seen that Patralekha blames Sai for the death of her husband. Both the shows have managed to grab the audience's attention with their plot, and it will be interesting to see what they have next in store for the audiences.

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly exudes charm as she twirls in a dazzling outfit; Fans call her 'Gorgeous'