Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly sports a yellow printed kaftan on her day out; PICS

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been swooning the hearts of the audiences with her exceptional acting chops. Anupamaa has undisputedly been one of the top-rated shows. Rupali's excellent acting as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her quite popular among the audience. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles.Rupali enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is also a household name owing to her acting skills and entertaining reels.

Rupali's videos and pictures with her co-actors from Anupamaa are enjoyed by her fans. Other than that, she gives a sneak peek into her personal life too. Today, Rupali dropped a few pictures from her outing and captioned, "HORSEing around!!". In these pictures, the actress looks beautiful in a yellow floral printed kaftan and can be seen adorably kissing and posing along with the horse. Her fans, who root for her ardently, were quick enough to shower their amazing comments on Rupali's pictures.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the current track of the show revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's married life, and the makers have also cast new actors who will be seen adding more drama to the show. The show recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform.

'Anupama - Namaste America has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on April 25.

