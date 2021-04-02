Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID 19: This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in Anupamaa, has been diagnosed with coronavirus with mild symptoms and has gone into home quarantine.

It hasn’t been long when Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat was tested positive for COVID 19 and had gone under home quarantine. And while the handsome hunk had resumed shooting a couple of days ago, another star from the family drama has been diagnosed with coronavirus. We are talking about Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead role in the family drama. As per the recent update, the actress has been tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptons and has gone into home quarantine.

The actress made the announcement on social media wherein she expressed her disappointment about getting infected by the virus. Rupali also stated that her family and the unit of Anupamaa is also undergoing the test for the deadly virus and also urged everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. She wrote, “MA Corona Devi. Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua, Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na pooch. This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya ... Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers. Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

Earlier, celebs like Karan Jotwani, Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan had also tested positive for coronavirus and have been in home isolation at the moment.

Also Read: Qurbaan Hua fame Karan Jotwani tests COVID positive; Says 'The range of the virus is lethal'

Share your comment ×