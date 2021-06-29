Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was an onscreen lover of THIS co actor’s father in law; Details inside

Recently, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty paid a visit to the show’s set and clicked pictures with everyone. Check out the details.

The television show Anupamaa has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience due to the show’s intriguing storyline and amazing cast. The show’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly has been lauded for her excellent on screen presence. Recently, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty paid a visit to the show’s set and clicked pictures with everyone. Mithun, whose daughter in law Madalsa Sharma plays a pivotal role in the show, also posed for pictures with Rupali. Interestingly, Mithun has worked on the big screen with Rupali in a 1996 film.

The movie, titled Angaara, was directed by Rupali’s father and late filmmaker Anil Ganguly. In the film, the co stars played the role of on screen lovers. In a chat with The Times of India, the actress had recalled the time she met Mithun on the sets of the dance reality show Dance India Dance. During the interaction, she had said, “Then he went on record to say that ‘had this girl been serious about her career, she would have been one of the topmost actresses’ today.’ Even his saying that was enough."

Mithun Chakraborty seemed elated to visit the sets of the popular show. In the pictures shared by the makers of the show, the actor was seen wearing a grey coloured kurta and black pyjamas with a shawl around his neck. This was not the first time the veteran star visited the sets of Anupamaa. Earlier, he dropped by to meet Madalsa, who is married to his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

