Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey on negative feedback: If people stop reacting like that I would be really upset

For the past two years, popular daily soap Anupamaa has maintained its number one position in the TRP list. From excellent performances of the cast to the relatability of the plot, it has been entertaining the audience through and through. It is among the most popular shows on the TV screens and has a massive audience. Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the lead in it, opened up with Telly Chakkar on playing a negative shade and audience reactions.

Talking about the negative and complex role of Vanraj for two years now, he said, “I would say, it takes a really brave many to do what I am doing onscreen. It is the number one show for the last two years. Obviously, the viewership is huge and it's a daily soap. I am playing a character who was grey and has turned more and more complicated and complex as time passes. People love to hate him, to be able to play that character every single day and receive so much reaction from people which is mostly negative. I feel it takes a really brave man to take up such a character. But the flip side is that if people stop reacting like that I would be really upset. When an actor receives such a reaction for their performance is what the real reward is received.”

Talking about Vanraj’s motive in Rupali Ganguly’s show, Anupamaa, he shared, “Vanraj is a very human character, he has his complexities and in spite of all of that his only motivation is that he was to make his family proud, his life is dedicated to his parents and his kids.”

