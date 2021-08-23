Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly & Alpana Buch shake a leg on ‘Param Sundari’; Former obliges to fans' request

Actress Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses. She is also known on social media owing to her fun-loving nature. She is active on social media and often shares pictures of herself along with her cast members of the daily soap. The actress recently shared a video of her on-screen saas bahu dance on superhit song ‘Param Sundari.’

The Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly has shared a lovely dance video from the sets of the show. In the video, she is dancing with her on-screen mother-in-law Alpana Buch. They are seen dressed in the traditional attires of different states for the Independence Day special episode. Rupali is looking breathtaking in the graceful Maharashtrian saree, while Alpana is a looking beautiful in Rajasthani look. Along with dance, Rupali also wrote a beautiful message for the women.

She wrote in the caption, “A Param Sundari is not the one with the perfect body and waist line but rather a woman who gives, a woman who nurtures, the one who balances and does it so well. Who is the Param Sundari in your life? Make them feel beautiful because remember true beauty shines from within! .This one is for all of u who asked me to do this reel Had to do it with my gorgeous Ba”.

