Anupamaa trends on Twitter as Anupama declares with her performance she'll marry Anuj

Popular daily soap Anupamaa has been consistently top-rated show since its launch. From its engaging plot to acting of the talented cast, it kept the audience interested for more than a year now. The recent plot of the show is focusing on the old-school romance between Anuj and Anupamaa. The show had a record high rating when Anupama had shared her feelings for Anuj, and in the upcoming episode, she will propose Anuj for marriage. As the promo of the episode was released on social media, the fans of the show have flooded Twitter with reactions.

As per the latest promo of the successful show, Anupama will give a special dance performance and the screen reads Anupama weds Anuj. She says to him, “Main Anupama Joshi Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne ja rahi hu”. Anuj is seen overwhelmed to hear this and dances with joy.”

Numerous fans took to Twitter to express their happiness.

‘Anuj as well fd deserved this kinda proposal..... And rest trash deserved this kinda slap..... #Anupamaa #MaAn’

‘"A star is born with that indefinable extra something." WHAT A MINDBLOWING EPISODE it was @TheRupali slaying it like a with every possible emotion present in the book ~ She was drowning yet breathing, crying yet smiling, dying yet living KUDOS GALORE #Anupamaa’

‘My Man deserved to be proposed & announced like this…nothing short! Thank you Makers, full justice & respect to someone who worshipped in love for 26 long years…’

‘He is her driving force,her motivator,the wind below her wings,her constant cheerleader and her love Even when he isnt there,his words and him motivate her #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia’

‘The proud winning faces….#AnujKapadia be like…Hey world!!!Here we come…that’s my lady…that’s #AnujKiAnupamaa koi shak???? Her declaration has made him the King again!!! #Anupamaa #MaAn’

‘OMG YESSSSSS THANK THE LORD YASSSS! #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia’

‘You will find me here for the next 24 hrs before another blockbuster episode and my Man's Entry Lyrics perfectly matches their love. Period I cried during this whole sequence ki #Anupamaa ko #AnujKapadia ke bina dance karna padha Rocked the stage @TheRupali’

