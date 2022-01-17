Anupamaa trends on Twitter: Fans hail the chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

The daily soap Anupamaa had been topping the chart for the past many weeks. Owing to the entertaining and fresh plot, the show had garnered a huge fan base. As per the latest plot of the show, Anupama is seen falling for Anuj. The actress Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the show and the role of Anuj is played by the actor Gaurav Khanna. The duo is trending on Twitter for their romance and the audience is appreciated their bond in the show.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been seen dancing on numerous romantic tracks in the last few days. The Instagram reels are getting highly appreciated as the audience is awestruck by the excellent pairing of the duo. Rupali has recently shared a dance video on Sharukh Khan and Kajol’s song Gerua. Gaurav is seen dancing along with the actress. Anupamaa shared in the caption, “#MaAn day ritual for you guys , Hope you people enjoy it”.

See reel here-

Their on screen romance is also creating a lot of buzz, Anupamaa is trending on Twitter. Check out some posts here-

A user commented, “#Anupamaa flirting mode onFireWinking face with tongue Rupali's comments are the best”

Another posted, “These 2 gemsGem stone are spoiling us with their excessive love for their fans and we are happily getting spoilt OHK BYE!! Let me continue with my ritual of blushing the whole day after watching reels on #MaAn day Also Mukku admiring her bhaiya-bhabhi”

A fan tweeted, “This was not #MaAn this was pure #GauRup The way GK swirled RG around RG knew GK was upto some mischief Their offscreen friendship and bond is too cute”





