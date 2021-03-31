Anupamaa TV show heading for a major twist as Sudhanshu Pandey posts a picture of him and Anupamaa on a bike

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa TV show post pictures in a new look. The captions make the audience wonder about the future of the couple.

Anupamaa TV show is at present the most viewed show on the TV sets. The engaging storyline and the remarkable cast of the show have brought together a spectacular show. The show is based on the life of a middle-aged woman Anupamaa, whose life is disheveled by the affair of her husband. In the recent plot, Anupamaa and her husband Vanraj head for a divorce. They are only staying together in the Shah house till the divorce is finalized. But the new post of the show is making the audience wonder about an upcoming twist in the show.

In the previous holi episode, Anupamaa had expressed her feelings under the effect of intoxication. Vanraj becomes overwhelmed to see her selfless love for him and feels guilty for treating her badly over the years. It seems like Vanraj's heart is melting for Anupamaa and he is feeling inclined towards her.

Both of the actors of the show have recently shared a picture of themselves sporting a new look. Vanraj is wearing a polo T-shirt, cap, and sunshades, while Anupamaa has put on a printed suit in contrast to the saris that she normally wears. The actors are seen sitting on a bike as they head towards someplace.

Moreover, both of them can be seen seated together on a bike.

The caption of the posts by both of them are very interesting and indicating about the upcoming plot of the show. Sudhanshu has posted a poem by Vironika Tugaleva and added that ‘#anupamaa #vanraj #anuraj on a journey that’s like never before. Rupali Ganguli aka Anupamaa reposted the picture stating that ‘Zindagi ek safar hai suhaana yahan kal kya ho kisne jaana

The beginning of the end of togetherness for AnuRaj

Will they? Wont they ?’

See post here-

The new plot of the show Anupamaa is full of twists and drama. The lead pair will be starting a new life very soon and it will be interesting to know what the future holds for them.

