Anupamaa: Twitterati hail Rupali Ganguly's monologue against Baa & Vanraj, say 'Flower nahi, fire hai'

Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-rated shows on television screens presently. Actress Rupali Ganguly plays the lead in the show and her acting is being highly appreciated by the viewers. As per the current plot of the show, Anupama recently declared that she is getting married to her love Anuj Kapadia. However, her decision to re-marry after her divorce does not go down well with Baa, Vanraj, Pakhi, Paritosh and Rakhi Davi. As soon as Anupama returns from her Udaipur trip, they begin taunting her by saying ‘Dadi ki Shadi Nahi Ho Sakti’.

However, this time, Anupama seemed all set to face all the challenges and hurdles created by Baa and Vanraj. In the recent episode, she is seen giving it back to Vanraj and Leela Shah for their mean comments. She even slammed her children Paritosh and Pakhi, who called her an embarrassment. Seeing the stellar act by Rupali Ganguly, Twitter fans were in awe. Many of them flooded Twitter with appreciation posts for her strong attitude.

A fan of Rupali Ganguly write, “‘#Anupamaa Do din ke episodes ke liy puri #anupamaateam ko thanks jinhone epic episodes diy hume jise dekhkar hum sab anu ke is abhinay ki waah wahiii karte hue nahi thak rahe…” Another wrote, “#Anupamaa "Flower nahi, fire hai main" P.S. Couldn't stop from making this parallel.” Another one backed up Rupali and wrote, “We all felt guilty here We might not be like Toshu/Pakhi but Somewhere, sometime in life, unknowingly even we have hurt our mothers, grant pe liya hai unko #Anupamaa 's monologue not only makes u feel bad 4 Anu, but analyze our own behaviours”

See how fans praised Rupali Ganguly on Twitter:

