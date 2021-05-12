  1. Home
  2. tv

Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce trends on Twitter as fans share endless jokes and memes

The popular show Anupamaa has released a promo of the lead actors getting divorced. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: May 12, 2021 01:39 pm
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in one of the old scene Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce trends on Twitter as fans share endless jokes and memes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa has been grabbing attention from day one. The show's lead actors Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, have been entertaining the audience for months now. The show stresses over women’s ambitions and feelings. The different storyline has received an overwhelming response and is at number position on the TRP chart. It has been a long time since the show has been running the lead actor’s divorce track. And today, their divorce will be granted as shown in the promo. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Fans have been sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. In one of the memes, their divorce has also been compared with Bill Gates. To note, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and American philanthropist Melinda Gates hit the news after they announced their separation recently. They have been trending on Twitter for a long time. Another meme showed Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Kavya before and after the divorce. In the show, the lead actor cheats on his wife with another woman. And when she came to know about it, she decides to end their marriage.

Recently, many actors from the show had tested positive for COVID-19 and went under home quarantine. Some have returned but few are yet to return to the show.

Take a look at the memes here:





Meanwhile, in the show currently, viewers are seeing that Kavya had attempted suicide. But she was saved in time. In between this, the family has also come to know that there is a tumor in Anupama’s ovary.

Also Read: Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly strikes out at 'aunties' commenting on her weight gain after son's birth

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's hilarious BTS video from sets of ‘Anupamaa’ will light up your day
Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey & team excited about returning with new episodes of their show
Anupamaa TV show heading for a major twist as Sudhanshu Pandey posts a picture of him and Anupamaa on a bike
Rupali Ganguly of TV show Anupamaa is in Holi celebration mood as she dances to the tunes of “Hungama ho gaya”
Anupamaa SPOILER UPDATE: Vanraj forced to oust Kavya from his home for Pakhi
EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on playing Vanraj, bond with Rupali Ganguly and audience response