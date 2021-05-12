Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce trends on Twitter as fans share endless jokes and memes

The popular show Anupamaa has released a promo of the lead actors getting divorced. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa has been grabbing attention from day one. The show's lead actors Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, have been entertaining the audience for months now. The show stresses over women’s ambitions and feelings. The different storyline has received an overwhelming response and is at number position on the TRP chart. It has been a long time since the show has been running the lead actor’s divorce track. And today, their divorce will be granted as shown in the promo. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Fans have been sharing hilarious memes on Twitter. In one of the memes, their divorce has also been compared with Bill Gates. To note, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates and American philanthropist Melinda Gates hit the news after they announced their separation recently. They have been trending on Twitter for a long time. Another meme showed Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Kavya before and after the divorce. In the show, the lead actor cheats on his wife with another woman. And when she came to know about it, she decides to end their marriage.

Recently, many actors from the show had tested positive for COVID-19 and went under home quarantine. Some have returned but few are yet to return to the show.

Meanwhile, in the show currently, viewers are seeing that Kavya had attempted suicide. But she was saved in time. In between this, the family has also come to know that there is a tumor in Anupama’s ovary.

