Anupamaa: When Alpana Buch aka Baa bunked her college to watch THIS actor’s film; Shares PIC

Alpana Buch is on cloud nine after meeting her favourite actor on the set of Anupamaa. She is currently seen as playing the role of Baa in the show.

We all have a crush on celebrities and love to see her or his pictures. Even our celebrities are also no different. They also have their favourite actors and have done many fun things for them. Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch is also no different. She plays the role of Baa and is a very strict mother-in-law who constantly taunts her daughter-in-law. But in real life, she is a very fun-loving woman. Recently, the actress shared a picture with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who visited the set of Anupamaa.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, she revealed a secret about her college

days. She said that she used to bunk her college to watch his film. In the picture, she is seen posing with the actor who is clad in a black colour kurta and pajama. Her caption reads, ‘I had bunked my collage to watch his film. Today he came on my Anupama set and said" I keep watching your show.".praised for my performance. What else actor wants? God thanks... never asked you sooo much....thank you Mithun da.”

Fans called her cute in the comment section. They even dropped heart emojis. It is not clear why the veteran actor visited the set. Is there any new twist coming up?

In the show, we are watching how Kavya is making everyone’s life hell and also not letting Vanraj live peacefully. She wants him to leave the café job as she finds it embarrassing. On the other hand, Baa is also not letting any chance of taunting Kavya and is always trying to pick a fight with her.

Credits :Alpana Buch Instagram

