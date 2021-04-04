Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s producer Rajan Shahi tests COVID 19 positive, under self quarantine

After Rupali Ganguly and Aashish Mehrotra, producer Rajan Shahi has alsO tested positive. He is currently under home quarantine and following all safety protocols.

Rajan Shahi, producer of popular shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been tested positive for COVID 19. Just a day before Rupali Ganguly, who is playing the tutorial role in Anupamaa, was also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Rajan Shahi, who is also the producer of the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, has released an official statement mentioning that he is currently under home quarantine and following all protocols. He has also urged people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The official statement released by him states, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Rupali took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote, "MA Corona Devi Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic)Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho (sic),"

However, after Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi being tested positive it looks like the shooting will be stopped but there is no official statement till now on this. It is worth mentioning here that Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh on Anupamaa, has also been tested positive. Before, Paras Kalnawat had also tested positive.

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID 19: This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be

Share your comment ×