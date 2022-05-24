Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna adorably lifts Rupali Ganguly in a dance VIDEO; Fans are all hearts for it

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared a lovely video from the set of her show. In the video, she is seen dancing with her friend Jasvir Kaur (Devika) and Ekta Saraiya (Dolly) to the song, 'Morni banke.' Dressed in a heavily embellished off-white lehenga and red dupatta with kundan jewellery, Rupali looked mesmerisingly beautiful as she grooved with her friends. Jasvir and Ekta matched steps with her in pastel and grey lehenga respectively. They looked resplendent as they danced on the set.

Rupali Ganguly captioned the video: "MaAn Day ka ye toh MaAn week chal raha hai @gauravkhannaofficial. What do you say. With our favorite karawalis (Marathis please explain) Devika and Dolly @ektasaraiyamehta @jaswirkaur. Mere bhai ka choreographed kiya hua gaana @vijayganguly Thank you for shooting this @kedaraashish (sic)". Apart from the dance, the beauty of this video is when Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia lifted her in his arms and walked away in style. Fans are going gaga over this video and can't stop dropping heart emojis on it. Fans commented, "Haayyyeeee, cute very cute.. Happy #MaAn Day," "Cutesttt people #MaAn MaAn week hi hai ab (sic)." Another read: "Yes it's maan week but we r never done even if we get maan year ....day or week to bahut kam hain."

Watch the video right here

Anupama and Anuj are fondly shipped as 'MaAn' and every Monday, the actors share their photos and videos with their fans. Given their wedding sequence, the MaAn fans are being treated with a heavy dosage of photos and videos of the functions happening on the set.

Anupamaa's current wedding track

Talking about the current sequence of the show, Anupama's 'grihpravesh' will be taking place today (May 24) where she'll be welcomed by her children, elders, and friends. Interestingly, as per the promo shared by the makers of Anupamaa, she asks Anuj to follow the ritual of leaving his footprints behind too, as it's a new phase in both of their lives.

Adding to the list of surprises Anuj has been showering Anupamaa with, he has transferred the property and business papers in her name. She refuses to accept but gives in after Anuj's persistence. Kavya gets shocked to see Anupama sign a cheque worth Rs 11 lakh.

Anupamaa is the top show and navigates through the life of a woman, who ends her marriage and takes upon life with a fresh perspective.

Also Read: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna’s school romance will remind you of your first crush; WATCH