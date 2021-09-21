Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna credits North Indian upbringing for his accent & character that does shayaris

The popular actor Gaurav Khanna is presently playing the role of Anuj Kapadia in the top-rated show Anupamaa. He is getting a lot of appreciation and love for his diction as well as his sher-o-shayri doing a character in the show. The actor opened up about the reason for his command of Hindi and Urdu, which has helped him in creating a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

He said in an interview with HT, “So far I have done some 17-18 projects as lead roles and command over Hindi, and little Urdu has helped me a lot. Writers give us lines to speak but, as actors, we have to make them our own to deliver. And, when you know the language and do the value addition, then magic happens. Jab aap kam aur acche shabdon mein emote karte hain to uski baat hi kuch aur hoti hai.”

He shared that he has spent his formative years in Kanpur and Lucknow, due to which he has a good command over Hindi, English, and Urdu.

He also shared that majority of the television shows are based on the north Indian belt, therefore hailing from there comes as an advantage for him. He feels that his parents are also proud of this.

His present role in Anupamaa also displays Hindi belt magic as he shared, “The response I am getting for the latest role in Anupama is phenomenal. The audiences love my stylish and suave character which is rooted in the motherland and does Sher-o-Shayari. The roles I have done so far, be it of a cop in CID, Hazir Jawab Birbal or Tere Bin, people have given me a lot of love. I am also doing Mauka-e-Wardaat but finding less time for it.”