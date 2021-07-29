Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & Ekta Saraiya make an appeal to ‘Ma Corona Devi’: 'Bas karo ye Corona khatam karo'

The show Anupamaa has been topping the charts for the past many weeks with its entertaining content and fabulous acting of the cast. The lead of the show is played by Rupali Ganguly and her work on the show is very commendable. The audience is finding the show highly relatable and engaging due to its realistic plot as well as natural acting. Apart from shooting on the sets, the actors on the sets are also engaging in fun activities. Rupali Ganguly often shares entertaining BTS pictures and videos with other cast members of the show. Her latest video will surely crack you up.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a video with another cast member Ekta Saraiya, who plays the role of Dolly in the show. The duo is seen goofing around on the sets of their show Anupamaa, as they make sad faces for appealing to corona to go away and normalcy to return everywhere. Rupali Ganguly is seen asking to stop the effect of corona and says it's like a bad dream. She captioned the video, saying, “Ma Corona Devi …. Apne prakop se ab iss  mukti do Put your hands up if you too are waiting for normal life to return!!”

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and she often shares entertaining videos with other actors from the sets of the show. She has recently also shared a video with her onscreen saas on the trending song ‘bachpan ka pyar’. She captioned, “And that’s our version of #BaspanKaPyaar All credit goes to the viral voice of the talented Sahadev Dirdo Of Sukma, Chattishgarh.. which is not only amazing but so inspiring so to say the least!”

Credits: Rupali Ganguly Instagram


