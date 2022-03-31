Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to fans: Don't want any gifts on my birthday, please feed stray animals instead

Anupamaa has become the top-rated show on TV screens in the last year. People have become fans of Rupali Ganguly’s acting in the lead role Anupama. She had garnered a massive fan following on social media. She is very active on social media and often shares posts from her personal and professional life. She also shares fun reels with the cast members, which become quite popular among her fans. The actress recently was live on Instagram ahead of her birthday and shared her birthday wish.

Ahead of her birthday on April 5, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly went live on her Instagram handle and interacted with fans and followers. During the interactive session, she made a special request to her fans. This year on her 45th birthday, Rupali wants fans to do a kind deed instead of sending gifts to her.

During her Instagram live, Rupali said, “Instead of sending birthday gifts to me, only if possible, please feed stray animals that would come as a direct blessing to me. Imagine being hungry and unable to say it, a child at least cries when hungry but these animals don't have that option. Please help me in fulfilling my dream of creating an animal shelter. I am not saying adopt a dog but if possible just feed them with one time's meal. Also, please keep water for birds, it's summers and it's a good deed.”

The Anupamaa actress further shared the learning she got from her father. She shared, “My father always said that we haven't come here to earn money but earn our ‘karmas’.” Rupali further expressed gratitude towards fans and thanked them for their unbounded encouragement, love, and support.

She is quite famous for her love for stray animals and she often shares pictures of herself playing with the stray dogs. She wishes to build a shelter for them.

