Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna’s school romance will remind you of your first crush; WATCH

Anupamaa lead couple Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have become quite popular on social media because of their remarkable chemistry. The on-screen romance of Anupama and Anuj is getting lots of love from the audience. The duo has been given the nickname of MaAn by their fans. They often share pictures and videos of themselves on popular songs. In the recent video shared by Rupali Ganguly, she and Gaurav Khanna are seen grooving to the popular song by Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen in a school classroom, sitting on one of the benches, while Gaurav Khanna is writing on the blackboard. Rupali Ganguly looks beautiful in the red suit with golden work on borders and a dupatta. Her hair is open and partly tucked. She has paired the look with simple drop earrings. Gaurav Khanna looks dapper in a white t-shirt and brown biker jacket. They are seen dancing to the Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s popular song, “Kitabey Bohot Si”. She wrote in captions, “As schools n colleges have reopened again after so long …”

See the mushy video here-

The present track of the show Anupamaa is focusing on the marriage preparation of Anupama and Anuj. They are seen getting engaged and the family members will be giving dance performances on the occasion.

The actress had earlier talked to Pinkvilla about her versatile acting career, she said, “Now after Anupamaa, suddenly people have woken up to the fact that I am so versatile, and I have done so many roles. Before this I was a mother for six and half years, nobody realised that then.”

