  1. Home
  2. tv

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: I was inconsolable when she passed away

On Sridevi's birthday anniversary today, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shared her fondest memories with the diva. Read.
47763 reads Mumbai
Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: I was inconsolable when she passed awayAnupamaa's Rupali Ganguly remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: I was inconsolable when she passed away

Sridevi had been a phenomenon throughout her career. It has been two years since she passed away, but the legacy she left continues to remain testimony of her body of work and her warmth as a person. On her birth anniversary today, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shared her fondest memories about the star. Rupali's father Anil Ganguly is a well-known film director from his era and also the reason why she grew up amongst superstars, but the one person who always enamoured her had been Sridevi. 

Speaking about it, Rupali shared, “I have met many superstars at our place and parties also but I have never taken a photograph with anyone. Sridevi is the only actress with whom I have clicked a picture. Once I met her on the set of Joshilay and I remember she touched my head and I refused to wash my hair for a long time! A couple of years back, at an award function, I met her again. I was so awestruck that I couldn’t say a word. But, then gradually I went up to her and asked her for a selfie and also requested if I can hug her. I also told her about my acting career and then she said yes I have seen you in Aatish’s show (Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai). After hearing that, I was on cloud nine.” 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on sabbatical post motherhood: My body changed; I couldn't look at myself

Rupali also revealed how her passing away affected her personally. “I cried inconsolably when Sridevi passed away, I also went to see her and paid my last respects." Rupali was recently seen dancing to Sridevi's iconic song 'Hawa Hawai', about the same, she added, "Recently I shot the iconic song Hawa Hawai from Mr India in Anupamaa and I can't thank Rajan Shahi enough to give me such an opportunity. I have danced in that song for so many times. If audiences are comparing me with her I will take this as a biggest compliment of my acting career.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement