Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares PICS with 'humble superstar' Ranbir Kapoor; Says 'I love him'

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently got the chance to meet and interact with her favourite actor, Ranbir Kapoor. She met him on the set of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and couldn't control her emotions. Rupali clicked several pictures with the star and posted them all on her social media account. Along with the pictures, she even penned a heartfelt gratitude note to everyone due to which, this day came into existence. Rupali Ganguly described her experience of meeting the Shamshera actor through her post.

Rupali Ganguly looked gleeful in all the photos with Ranbir Kapoor and dropped numerous red heart and evil eyes emojis. Her note began by praising him as an actor and a person. She wrote, "I LOVVVVEEEEE HIM. An actor Par Excellence. An extremely humble down to earth superstar. A talent unparalleled. My absolute favorite actor (sic)'' The other half of the note included her thanking producer Rajan Shahi for giving her the opportunity to play Anupamaa, as that led to this opportunity. She wrote, "Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for making me your Anupamaa and Thank u @starplus and #ravivaarwithstarparivaar for giving me this platform where it was truely a dream come true. Anupamaa ki wajah se dheere dheere karke ek ek sapna poora ho raha hai. @ashwinkverma thank u for making me make my dreams come true. @vibhorratna @neha_makkar13."

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Rupali Ganguly not only clicked pictures with him but also made a reel. "This is an experience I shall cherish for a lifetime. An entire episode with him and a reel too. THU THU THU. #ranbirkapoor #love #nofilter #favorite #anupamaa #dreamcometrue #happy #blessed #gratitude #instagood #moment #crazyfan #jaimatadi #jaimahakal (sic)," concluded her note.

Rupali Ganguly teaches Ranbir Kapoor how to cradle a baby

In one of the promos shared by the channel, Ranbir Kapoor was also seen learning daddy duties from Rupali Ganguly. As per the looks of it, Ranbir will be a hands-on father. The actor came on the set of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar with Vaani Kapoor to promote his multilingual film, Shamshera, which releases on July 22.

