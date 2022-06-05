Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey REACTS to being a household name: Even my Hollywood film didn't give such fame

Daily soap Anupamaa is one of the most-watched dramas on Indian television. The show's storyline of a 40-plus woman (Anupamaa) going on her life's quest after finding out about her husband's (Vanraj) illicit affair, has touched hearts. Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj and has become a household name now. He gets various reactions to his character and Sudhanshu enjoys them -- even the negative ones. The actor feels if he stops receiving hate comments that means he isn't doing something right.

'Anupamaa got me the fame that even big-budget projects couldn't'

In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey revealed that neither his Hollywood film, the project with Rajinikanth, or Priyanka Chopra helped him earn such enormous fame. The actor said, "If I tell you frankly, I had never imagined that Anupamaa will be such a huge hit. I had a gut feeling that the show would be successful but it would become this massive hit, I had not imagined. I was also not aware of the popularity and reach of television. I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big-budget ones. I have done a Hollywood film and the biggest Indian film, Robot 2.0."

Sudhanshu, who has worked in 48 Bollywood films shared that he did films with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, and others. But, he hasn't felt this stardom even after doing some big-budget projects. Elaborating on his character further in Anupamaa, he says the character has his complexities and despite all the flaws, his main focus is to take care of his parents and children.

Sudhanshu Pandey was also a part of A Band of Boys

Not many know that Sudhanshu is also a singer and he was a part of the singing band named, A Band of Boys (ABOB). The band is better known for their song, 'Gori.' In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudhanshu shared that he was asked to sing in front of the maestro Hariharan and Leslie Lewis. He sang and they loved his performance. And, that's how he became a part of the Boys Band.

