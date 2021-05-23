Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversy; Says ‘I found contestants very talented’

Anuradha Paudwal has said that she was amazed to listen to the contestants. They performed very well, said the singer.

The singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 has been grabbing headlines after its Kishore Kumar special show. The makers of the show have shown a special episode on the legendary singer and also invited his son Amit Kumar to grace the show. He praised all the contestants. But fans were very disappointed and started trolling the show. They said that the contestants performed very badly. And after Amit Kumar also agreed with them and said that he was asked to praise as he did not like the performance.

Many celebrities have reacted to his statement and now to add to the list is singer Anuradha Paudwal. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the singer said that she found the contestants to be very talented and performed very nicely. “There was nothing controversial about their performance. I am surprised to know that people are questioning their talent. I am unaware about Amit Kishore’s controversy but I found those kids' performance superb and was also surprised,” she added. The singer had also appeared on the show.

Earlier to her, Indian Idol season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant also mentioned that Amit ji should have mentioned to the makers that he is not enjoying it rather than speaking about it after it went on air.

The controversy started after the legendary singer’s son said that he was asked to praise all the contestants and also mentioned that he wanted to say them to stop at some moment. Aditya Narayan had also said that he should have mentioned it earlier.

