Anurag Basu on Shilpa Shetty’s return to Super Dancer 4 amid Raj Kundra controversy: We all gave her a hug

recently took a few days from the shoot of popular dancing reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra recently got embroiled in a controversy. Shilpa has now returned to the show as the judge alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. In a recent chat with Zoom, Anurag spoke about Shilpa’s return to the show and mentioned that everybody gave her a warm hug. Anurag also spoke of the equation between him, Shilpa, and Geeta and said that Shilpa might have gone through hell all these days.

Speaking about Shilpa Shetty’s return to the show, Anurag said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.” Speaking on his equation with the two other judges, Anurag said, “It’s a friendship...three of us really understand each other. We even fight a lot but it’s all healthy. I really look forward to shooting with them every week, spend time with them, be with them, laugh with them, share stories”.

In a previous interview to Hindustan Times, Anurag had spoken about the fact that the crew of Super Dancer 4 misses Shilpa a lot. He said, “Yes, absolutely, we miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us”.

Also Read| Amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty drops a cryptic post: Made a mistake but it’s ok