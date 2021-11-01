Anusha Dandekar admits cheating on an ex: I did in my early 20s, was torn, confused

Anusha Dandekar on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and invited questions from fans on different topics. And in one of the questions, she admitted to cheating on her ex when a fan asked if she had ever done so. Well, the actress soon made the headlines after her confession. She started trending. Anusha was in the headlines recently because of Karan Kundrra. It was speculated that she might enter the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. But later on, it turned out to be false news. 

Coming back to her question round, the actress wrote, “I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today.” She further reveals her current status and said, “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!” The actress was earlier dating to Karan Kundrra. They parted ways last year but still don’t leave a chance in accusing each other on the social platforms

Talking about her most traumatic experience, Anusha said, “So I’ve had benign lumps in my breasts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should. I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one... that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was.” To note, the actress had hosted many shows for MTV.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar shares a cryptic post on Karan Kundrra's false narrative of breakup in Bigg Boss 15

