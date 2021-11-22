Anusha Dandekar ‘CLARIFIES’ she won’t enter BIGG BOSS 15: Will not go just for people’s idea of entertainment

Ever since popular television reality show Bigg Boss 15 started airing on the small screens, viewers have been curious about Anusha Dandekar’s entry into the house. Fans have been speculating as rumours about Anusha being a participant in BB 15 come up every now and then – more so in this season, because of Karan Kundrra’s presence in the reality show. For the unversed, model, VJ, host, and reality show judge Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra split up early this year after a long relationship. Karan and other housemates have mentioned Anusha and their past relationship a few times on the show.

Speculations about Anusha’s entry in BB 15 increased after Karan Kundrra’s growing closeness with fellow housemate and actress Tejasswi Prakash. Last night, during an Ask-Me-Anything session on her Instagram stories, a fan asked Anusha, “Got offered Bigg Boss 15?”. To this Anusha wrote a long note explaining her stance on the show. She wrote, “Once again, coz I have so many questions on it everywhere…and I’m even told I’m spoken about in the house ! Wow! I’ll clarify again! I AM NOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS AND I NEVER WILL! I DO NOT LIKE TO SAY NEVER, BUT THIS I AM OKAY WITH. I DO NOT WANT TO GO, IT’s NEVER BEEN MY THING! AND NO I DO NOT WATCH THE SHOW ! THEY HAVE NEVER EVEN APPROACHED ME TO BE ON IT BECAUSE THEY KNOW I’LL SAY NO! I ALSO LOVE MY LIFE THE WAY IT IS. I WILL NOT GO JUST FOR PEOPLE’S IDEA OF ENTERTAINMENT!”

Anusha further stated that she is happy in her own reality. She wrote, “THE BB MAKERS THEMSELVES DO NOT EVEN STOP THE RUMOURS! HONESTLY ANYONE WHO WANTS TO SEE ME IN THE SHOW TO GIVE THEIR LIFE MORE EXCITEMENT BECAUSE THEY THINK DRAMA WILL BREAK OUT, IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN! PLEASE KNOW I AM HAPPY IN MY OWN REALITY, WHICH CANNOT BE VIEWED BY YOU 24/7. THE ONES THAT WANTED ME TO GENUINELY GO BECAUSE THEY THINK I WOULD BRING POSITIVE VIBES, THANK YOU, I’LL STILL BE RIGHT HERE GIVING AS MUCH AS I CAN.”

