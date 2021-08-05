Anusha Dandekar clears air about her participation in Bigg Boss: Not going on the show

The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss has always grabbed attention. The show's OTT version is going to start from August 8. The makers have already released the promo of the show. However, it was reported that Anusha Dandekar is going to take part in the show. But now the actress has cleared the air and said that she is not participating in the reality show.

The OTT version which will be aired for six weeks will be hosted by . The show will have certain changes in it. Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Anusha shared a video and said, “Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day.” Even same happened with Ankita Lokhande and she also shared a post saying, "It has come to my notice that certain sections of media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I am not even part off.”

Take a look at the screenshot here:

To remember, during the grand finale of season 14, host had announced that Season 15 will once again welcome commoners inside the house.

