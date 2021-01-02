Anusha Dandekar hints about being cheated on by Karan Kundra: I waited for an apology, which never came

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra had dated each other for a while and while there were speculations about their break up, the actor had rubbished the news in May 2020.

It’s been a while since Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar’s break up has been doing the rounds. The couple dated each other for five years and have been rumoured to have part ways lately. While the duo has been maintaining a stoic stance over their break up, Anusha has finally confirmed her split with Karan and also revealed that the actor had lied and cheated on her. She made the revelation in a long post on social media lately as she marked the end of 2020.

Anusha shared a quote by author RM Drake about how love shouldn’t be hard and how loving someone shouldn’t be a constant battle. In the caption, the renowned VJ stated that she had lost herself and some of her self-respect in love. While she was lied and cheated on, she did wait for an apology that never came. “Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart... yes I love hard, so hard... yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to... yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself... And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive... You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day,” she wrote.

This isn’t all, Anusha also advised her fans not to lose themselves in love and that love should always be respectful. “My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve... Thank you for always loving me the way you do my A team! I love you. Forever grateful for the good and the bad, all are lessons learnt. My love story now begins with me,” the VJ added.

Soon, her sister Shibani Dandekar came out in her support and stated, “With you always.” On the other hand, Ankita Konwar commented, “You resilient gorgeous soul. So so proud of you and love you so much” followed by heart emoticons.

