Anusha Dandekar ‘just can’t watch’ Bigg Boss OTT, says ‘it gives me anxiety for real’

Anusha Dandekar recently expressed her views on the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT on the social media platform. The actress recently got the opportunity to watch 20 minutes of the show but she could not keep with it.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and expressed her opinion on her story. Anusha said that she has a Voot account because of her show Supermodel of the Year and thus she watched 20 minutes of Bigg Boss but couldn’t keep with it. “I just watched 20 minutes of Bigg Boss because I have VOOT now because of Supermodel. I just have to say it gives me mad anxiety for real and so many bullies. My goodness. Like I just can't watch.. uff negative energy and vibes”.

Before the show began, Anusha had bashed the rumours of her entering the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. In a video shared on her official handle, she had said, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was and I don’t know why they keep writing about it. I just want to tell you all have a great day.” She also wrote alongside, “Please stop writing about it.”

Bigg Boss is airing on streaming app Voot before it transitions to television. Filmmaker is hosting the Voot version, while actor will be back to host the show on television.

On the work front, Anusha is presently shooting for the second season of the fashion reality show 'Supermodel of the Year' with actors and fitness enthusiasts and Milind Soman.

