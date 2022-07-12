Anusha Dandekar looks captivating as she flaunts her svelte figure in a stunning peach outfit; PICS

Anusha Dandekar is a very prominent name in the entertainment sector and has been part of numerous Telly shows as well. She is a popular television host and model in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement. Anusha keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life through her social media handle. Anusha often serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram posts are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anusha dropped some breathtaking photos of herself from her latest photoshoot. The actress left netizens spellbound as she is dressed in a peach colour bralette and paired it with the same colour slit skirt. She looks like a bombshell as she donned a satin jacket on her outfit. Her hair is styled open and her makeup is subtle perfectly complementing her attire. Sharing these stunning photos, she captioned, "si tu vas m'aimer alors fais le complètement" which translates to (if you're gonna love me then do it completely). Netizens can't stop admiring her beauty and have dropped some amazing comments for her.

On the professional front, Anusha Dandekar started her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor in MTV’s House of Style and hosted several shows. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Mumbai Matinee. She also starred in a film titled Viruddh, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham. She was seen in a dance number in Harsh Vardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She also hosted MTV’s Supermodel of the Year.

