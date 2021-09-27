Anusha Dandekar reveals ‘direct’ reason for breakup with Karan Kundrra: We deserve more honesty & love

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra’s breakup early this year had come as a shock to many of their fans. The couple had been together for over three years before they parted their ways. Anusha had earlier revealed that she was being lied to and cheated on in the relationship. But looks like fans want to know more. Recently, in a QnA session on Instagram, a fan asked her the ‘direct’ reason for her breakup with Kundrra and she did give a reply.

Recently, television host and model Anusha held a QnA session on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked her, “Please just I want to know the direct reason for your breakup if you can tell it”. To this, Anusha shared her photo with her dog Monster and wrote, “We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That’s it.”

According to a report in India.com, Karan Kundraa had said in an interview that he still has a lot of respect for Anusha and her family. He reportedly said, “Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?”

Take a look at Anusha's story:

Karan Kundrra will soon be seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15. The show’s promo that dropped yesterday confirmed this, and fans are excited to watch him on the small screen again.

