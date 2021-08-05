Anusha Dandekar’s boyfriend Jason Shah deletes her pictures from his Instagram handle; Break up rumours afloat

All does not look well in VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar and her partner Jason Shah’s paradise. Jason, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant, has deleted all of Anusha’s pictures from his Instagram handle. Anusha, however, still has a picture of the two on her social media space. The photo features the couple on a beach in Goa, as Anusha holds Jason from behind. The caption on the post read, “When your director for the day looks likes this… #SoGramable! Oh Hey J! @jasonshah”

Jason had confirmed being in a relationship with Anusha in April. Speaking with the ETimes TV, Jason had stated, "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her."

He had further added, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

When asked why Jason removed Anusha’s pictures, he said that it is Anusha that the question should be asked to. He also added that he is enjoying all the speculation this act has resulted in. Before Jason, Anusha was in a relationship with television actor Karan Kundrra. They reportedly split after she accused him of cheating on her.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar clears air about her participation in Bigg Boss: Not going on the show