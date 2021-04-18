Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic post after ex Karan Kundrra opens up about their breakup; Says ‘I am honest’

Anusha Dandekar replied to Karan Kundrra’s claims. She has shared a post on her Instagram. The couple had announced their breakup last year.

It has been months that television actors Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar had announced their breakup. The couple never revealed the reason behind their separation but directly or indirectly Anusha had accused Karan of cheating. And recently the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor had dismissed her claims saying that he remained silent "out of respect". But this did not go well with the actress and looks like she has replied to her ex by sharing a cryptic post on her official Instagram handle.

The post reads, “People, who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those people, who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.” While the other post reads, “Sad how some people believe their own lies and the stories they make up in their heads.” She has even captioned the post as “I woke up like this... and I may not be a lot of things but the one thing I am is honest! Happy happy Sunday #tellyourtruth.” Karan had mentioned that he has still not recovered from the breakup.

Talking to ETimes, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actor said that why all the allegations came when there is a development in his professional career. “I learned many things from Anusha and would like to keep it that way. I also have a lot of respect for her family,” he added. The couple was in a relationship for three and half years.

The couple had parted ways last year. The actress had accused the latter of cheating.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra OPENS up on break up with Anusha Dandekar: 'I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet'

Credits :Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Share your comment ×