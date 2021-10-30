Anusha Dandekar shares a cryptic post on Karan Kundrra’s false narrative of breakup in Bigg Boss 15

Since his entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Karan Kundrra has been garnering interest of the audience and housemates. The actor recently opened up about his breakup with former girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The duo had not spoken anything in public after their breakup. Karan Kundrra recently spoke about it for the first time in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Following which Anusha Dandekar shared some cryptic posts blaming him of spinning stories.

The relationship and breakup of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrrra has come to limelight as Karan Kundrra has opened up on his breakup. Earlier Anusha had shared a cryptic post about being cheated. Now Karan has talked about the breakup and even hoped that Anusha saw him talking about this. Anusha then shared some stories on social media following Karan’s statements in the show. She called him a ‘mastermind’ in the game. Taking a jibe at him, she said that playing with a person’s life is not something he should be proud of. She concluded the note as she accused him of ‘spinning a false narrative’.

Her note read, “I’m feeling this after seeing that I literally want to say so much, show so much... but I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women & men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. you do not! just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going, not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!! I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... and I can rest easy with that. tired. And honestly now a little bored, grow up! man up! It is high time! I’m not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, Kind people! The End...Enough...X”.

See post here-

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were among the most popular couples of TV. They parted ways after dating for a long time.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shares similarities between Shamita Shetty & ex Anusha Dandekar