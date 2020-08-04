Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary's song 'Pyar Naal' Releases and their chemistry is a breath of fresh air

Anushka Sen and Darsheel Safary's much-awaited music video 'Pyar Naal' has finally dropped in. Take a look the soothing Punjabi track here.

Telly town's 'Queen' , who garnered eyeballs with her shows Jhansi Ki Rani and Baal Veer is back again to mesmerize her fans. No, this time not with a show, but with a beautiful song. Anushka and Darsheel Safary's much-awaited music video 'Pyar Naal' has finally released, and it will touch your heart. There's a pre-convinced notion that Punjabi songs are usually loud and high on music, but Pyar Naal breaks it with its soulful and soothing music and heart-touching lyrics.

Pyar Naal is sung by none other than Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar. His melodious voice will make you listen to the song on loop. Remember Ishaan Awasthi, the cute kid in 's Taare Zameen Par (2007)? Well, it was none other than Drasheel Safary, who has now grown up to be a handsome young man. The song revolves around a cute and innocent love story of two teenagers. It reflects the pure bond, friendship, and camaraderie between the two young souls.

This is for the first time that Darsheel and Anushka have shared screen space, but with their cute chemistry, it is hard to believe it. Throughout the song, the duo looks adorable, and they bring a breath of fresh air onscreen. Their cute little moments will surely melt your heart. From sitting by the lakeside to secretly meeting in the fields, the story reflects the innocence and purity of 'first love.' There's also a reference of Ludo and Pubg that adds to the millennial touch.

Shot in the beautiful locations of Chandigarh, Pyar Naal is also a visual treat for many love the 'real' side of India. While Anushka is eye-appealing as ever, Darsheel's expression, good looks, and cuteness are hard to miss. Fans would love to see this handsome young man back in action with different projects. The duo's chemistry is what steals the show in Pyar Naal. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

