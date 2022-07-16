Anushka Sen announces the release date & drops the poster of her upcoming show titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'

Anushka Sen is one of the well-known names in the entertainment industry. The actress started her career at a very young age and rose to fame with the role of Meher in the popular fantasy series, Balveer. Post this, she starred in several other popular shows and was appreciated by the masses for her acting chops. The teenage star has a massive fan following on social media owing to her stylish pictures and entertaining reels. She keeps her fans updated of her whereabouts through her Instagram handle.

Anushka shares the poster of her upcoming show:

Recently, it was reported that Anushka will host a chat show for the first time titled 'Not Just A Chat Show'. Now, the actress has raised the excitement bars by dropping the poster of her upcoming chat show. Sharing the poster, Anushka captioned, "Super excited to announce that for the FIRST TIME EVER, I will be hosting a brand new show #NotJustAChatShow presented by @cetaphil_india, only on @ZeeCafeIndia. So get ready to unveil some quick skin tips, secrets, and sassy stories with me every Sunday at 7.30pm starting 24th July 2022. P.S. Don’t forget to follow @ZeeCafeindia for some BTS fun and updates!" Her fans, who root for her ardently are quite excited about Anushka's new venture and have dropped amazing comments for the actress.

Check the poster here-

Anushka Sen talks about 'Not Just A Chat Show' and the guests appearing on the show:

In a chat with India Forums, Anushka opened up on her experience of hosting a chat show and reveals how is her show going to be different than all the other ones. Anushka shared with the portal that the best part of her chat show is that it will be completely candid and will not be scripted at all.

As reported by the same publication, Anushka's first guest on the show will be popular actress Krystle D'souza. Anushka also spilled beans on the other guest appearing on her show and said to the portal that not only actors but popular personalities belonging to different sectors will grace her show. Some of them will be master chef winner Shipra Khanna, aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob, and a lot more.

'Not Just A Chat Show' will soon start airing on 24th July 2022 and will premiere every Sunday on Zee Cafe India.

Also Read: Anushka Sen turns host for a new talk show 'Not just a chat show'; Krystle D'souza to be her first guest